Midwest Energy Emissions Holds 2024 Annual Meeting, Reporting Stockholder Votes and Approvals On December 30, 2024, Birchtech Corp., now known as Midwest Energy Emissions, conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, unveiling significant outco

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Midwest Energy Emissions’s 8K filing here.
Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Midwest Energy Emissions
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Steel Stocks: 1 Steel Stock to Buy and 1 to Sell on Trump Tariffs
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Oil Price Outlook is Good for Energy Companies