Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 8,182,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 2,228,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Trading Up 12.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

