Mizuho Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $42.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 230.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.