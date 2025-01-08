Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 143.77 ($1.79), with a volume of 63146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.79).
Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £165.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,198.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.46.
About Mobius Investment Trust
Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.
