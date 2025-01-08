Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Sells $18,848.40 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) Director Mary Winter sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $18,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33.90. This trade represents a 99.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

MULN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 8,809,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,625,016. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1,495.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

