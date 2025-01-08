National Bank Financial Estimates Capital Power FY2028 Earnings

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.78.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$62.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.25.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

