National Bank Financial Expects Lower Earnings for TC Energy

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion.
NYSE:TRP opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
