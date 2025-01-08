NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.38 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 9,770 ($121.88), with a volume of 2989526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,912 ($123.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of £11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,466.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,818.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,690.98.

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

