Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

