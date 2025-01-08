Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $48.44 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,765,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,532 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco comprises approximately 7.7% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $48,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,304 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,587,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,408,000 after buying an additional 2,886,508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 37,928,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,505,000 after buying an additional 4,888,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,899,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 346,390 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,818,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,606,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE ITUB opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.27.
Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.56%.
Itaú Unibanco Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
