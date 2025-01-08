Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $48.44 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,765,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,532 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco comprises approximately 7.7% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $48,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,304 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,587,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,408,000 after buying an additional 2,886,508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 37,928,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,505,000 after buying an additional 4,888,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,899,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 346,390 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,818,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,606,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.56%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.