Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.16.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CL opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $109.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

