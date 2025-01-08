NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) VP Sells $5,484,600.00 in Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $103.14.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

