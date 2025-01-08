Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 140,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 85,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

