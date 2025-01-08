Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 289,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 284,104 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $16.41.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $897.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In related news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCDL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth $182,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at $257,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

