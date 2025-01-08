Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 289,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 284,104 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $16.41.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $897.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCDL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth $182,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at $257,000.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
