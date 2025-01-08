Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 70,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 112,347 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $18.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCS shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oculis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get Oculis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCS

Oculis Price Performance

Oculis Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $746.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.