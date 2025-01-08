Omaha Corp Boston Sells 10,029 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $116,837.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,537,348.75. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 140 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,682.80.

On Monday, December 30th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,077 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $109,468.62.

On Friday, December 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,904 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $194,187.84.

Shares of BOC stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $430.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 13.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 787,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 271,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

