Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.04. Approximately 646,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,363,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

