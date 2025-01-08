Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ooma stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $215,837.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,529.92. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 61,580 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $929,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,809,541.50. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,457 shares of company stock worth $2,413,132. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ooma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 154,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ooma by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 179,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

