OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of OPK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. 2,546,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,016. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.63.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,612,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,812,096.10. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,304,255 shares of company stock worth $2,024,605. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 242.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

