Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OXSQZ opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
