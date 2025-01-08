Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,780 shares during the period. Park National comprises about 7.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.07% of Park National worth $189,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the second quarter worth $231,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PRK opened at $170.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $123.08 and a 52 week high of $207.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Park National Cuts Dividend

About Park National

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.18%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

