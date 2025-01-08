Park National Corp OH Acquires 2,615 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 481,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $42,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

