Park National Corp OH Has $14.03 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The institutional investor owned 86,136 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company's stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 202,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,183,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

ZTS stock opened at $163.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day moving average of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $200.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

