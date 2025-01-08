Park National Corp OH Has $23.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,642 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,076,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,175,000 after buying an additional 414,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,141,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,614,000 after purchasing an additional 445,304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,189,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,485,000 after purchasing an additional 493,264 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,968 shares of company stock worth $8,842,821 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

