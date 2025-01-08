Peoples Bank KS Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Peoples Bank KS decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.12.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $181.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $123.23 and a 12 month high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

