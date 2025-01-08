Peoples Bank KS Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,554,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,361,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,651,997,000 after acquiring an additional 461,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $825,948,000 after acquiring an additional 198,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,208,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $767,681,000 after acquiring an additional 304,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $748,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

NYSE:CVS opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

