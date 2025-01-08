Peoples Bank KS Sells 150 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,186,000 after buying an additional 695,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,596.20. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.07.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

