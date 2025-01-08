PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 706.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,316 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 500.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,069 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 652,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

