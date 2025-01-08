Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 326,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 153,695 shares.The stock last traded at $21.66 and had previously closed at $20.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 3.9 %

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $870.00 million, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 174,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.