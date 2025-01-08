PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.67 and last traded at $67.82, with a volume of 73565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,155,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.