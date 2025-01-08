Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at D. Boral Capital

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pineapple Financial Price Performance

Shares of Pineapple Financial stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Pineapple Financial has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pineapple Financial stock. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Pineapple Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pineapple Financial

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

