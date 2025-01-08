Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

PHT stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

