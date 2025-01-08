Piper Sandler Cuts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $3.50

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.90 to $3.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.51.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 91,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $161,000.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
