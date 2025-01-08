Private Client Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,622,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 360,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after acquiring an additional 257,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.25. 886,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.23. The stock has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $305.59 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

