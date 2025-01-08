Private Client Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Private Client Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 843,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 129,836 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 215,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 711,314 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

UCON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 781,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

