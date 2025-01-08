Private Client Services LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.64. 893,835 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

