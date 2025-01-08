Private Client Services LLC Sells 16,264 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Private Client Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,466,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

CALF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. 1,808,962 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.