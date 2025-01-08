Private Client Services LLC Sells 174 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Private Client Services LLC cut its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,859.40. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,950. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.09. 182,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,818. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

