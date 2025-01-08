Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.37), with a volume of 1373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.36).

Prs Reit Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.56. The stock has a market cap of £595.39 million, a P/E ratio of 985.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Prs Reit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

Prs Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

