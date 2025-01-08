QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1197 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

