QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1197 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.
QinetiQ Group Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $25.70.
About QinetiQ Group
