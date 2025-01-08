Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.67), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $656.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. Radius Recycling’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.
Radius Recycling Price Performance
Shares of Radius Recycling stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Radius Recycling has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $414.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.64.
Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Radius Recycling in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.
Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
