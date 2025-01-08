Raymond James Estimates Orezone Gold’s Q4 Earnings (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.
Shares of ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
