Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Hold Rating

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

