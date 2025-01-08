ReNu Energy Limited (ASX:RNE) Insider Gregory Watson Buys 16,875,000 Shares

ReNu Energy Limited (ASX:RNE – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Watson purchased 16,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,875.00 ($10,546.88).

ReNu Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About ReNu Energy

ReNu Energy Limited develops renewable and clean energy solutions in Australia. The company originates and develops green hydrogen projects; develops, assembles, and sells batteries designed for re-use and repair; develops water based redox flow batteries (RFBs) and supercapacitors; and develops powertracer, a grid-scale renewable energy trading and tracing solution.

