ResearchCoin (RSC) Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, ResearchCoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One ResearchCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges. ResearchCoin has a total market capitalization of $121.49 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ResearchCoin Profile

ResearchCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,155,399 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub. The official website for ResearchCoin is www.researchhub.com.

ResearchCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,213,466 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 1.11349503 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,164,770.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ResearchCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ResearchCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ResearchCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

