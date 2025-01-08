Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $225,406.20 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.
Read Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.