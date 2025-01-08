Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $225,406.20 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 187,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,758 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

