RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.



