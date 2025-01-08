Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Raised by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $57,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $504.30 and a twelve month high of $580.09.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.