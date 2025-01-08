Rosty Raykov Sells 10,000 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,887.04. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 796 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $4,807.84.

On Monday, November 4th, Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $10,477.61.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.57 million, a PE ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 0.34. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.