RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $122.13. 464,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. RPM International has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,017.22. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $497,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,297.98. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,214 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in RPM International by 2,975.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 194,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,070 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

